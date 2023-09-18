Billionaire Ray Dalio Compares PM Modi To Deng Xiaoping, Says 'India Holds Highest Growth Potential' | WATCH

Dalio expressed optimism about India's trajectory, suggesting that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could be seen as a Deng Xiaoping figure ushering in massive reforms and development.

Dalio's speech highlighted India's significant potential for economic growth. He pointed out that India's 10-year growth rate estimates place it at the forefront among the top 20 countries globally. Drawing parallels with his experiences in China, Dalio noted that India's current position resembled that of China when he first started investing in the country in 1984.

Dalio likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to China's reformist leader, Deng Xiaoping, known for initiating China's economic liberalization in the late 20th century. He emphasized that Modi's leadership has sparked massive reforms and unleashed a wave of development and creativity within India. Under Modi's leadership, India has undertaken varieconomic reforms, including the "Make in India" initiative and the push for digitalization and modernization.

Dalio also touched upon the current global geopolitical landscape, characterized by tensions between major powers like the United States, China, Russia, and their respective allies. In this context, he highlighted the historical success of countries that maintained a neutral stance during global conflicts.





Dalio suggested that nations positioned in the middle, such as India, could emerge as beneficiaries of these global rivalries, potentially outperforming those directly involved in conflicts.

The investor's remarks underscored India's strategic importance as a nation that has traditionally pursued a non-aligned foreign policy. This neutrality has allowed India to engage diplomatically and economically with a wide range of countries, contributing to its economic resilience and growth.