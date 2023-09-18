Ganapath - Rise Of The Hero: Poster Of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Starrer Power-Packed Entertainer Launched

(MENAFN- AsiNews) As the nation gears up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the enthusiasm reaches new heights with Pooja Entertainment's grand revelation – the action-packed poster of Tiger Shroff from the highly anticipated Ganapath - Rise Of The Hero. Starring the dynamic trio of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, this Pan India mass entertainer promises to transport audiences into a futuristic world. Ganapath - Rise Of The Hero pledges a visual spectacle, seamlessly blending high-octane action sequences with a mesmerizing musical score that promises to take viewers on an epic journey. At the heart of this thrilling narrative is the rise of a fighter as he embarks on a quest to discover his destiny in an uncharted realm.
The anticipation surrounding this futuristic action thriller is palpable, particularly because it marks the reunion of action superstar Tiger Shroff and National Award-Winning Actress Kriti Sanon after a hiaof nine years. Their on-screen chemistry promises to set the screen ablaze once again. As the countdown begins, Ganapath - Rise Of The Hero is all set to redefine cinematic excellence on 20 October 2023.
Presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co, and directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath - Rise Of The Hero is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, on October 20, 2023.
