Ganapath - Rise Of The Hero: Poster Of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Starrer Power-Packed Entertainer Launched

The anticipation surrounding this futuristic action thriller is palpable, particularly because it marks the reunion of action superstar Tiger Shroff and National Award-Winning Actress Kriti Sanon after a hiaof nine years. Their on-screen chemistry promises to set the screen ablaze once again. As the countdown begins, Ganapath - Rise Of The Hero is all set to redefine cinematic excellence on 20 October 2023.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co, and directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath - Rise Of The Hero is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, on October 20, 2023.

