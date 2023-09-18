Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Urfi Javed, Pratik Sehajpal Visit Siddhivinayak Temple To Seek Blessings

Uorfi Javed and Pratik Sehajpal are two of the most sought after stars lately. While Uorfi continues to amaze and raise eye-brows with her unique and bold fashion choices, Pratik has been wowing the audience with his performances on both television and the web, most recently in Hotstar's Number 1 web-series,“Aakhri Sach”.



While both stars have strong fan followings and continue making their mark in their respective fields, it seems Pratik Sehajpal and Uorfi Javed could be teaming up for a real project!



As the festive mood fills the air and everyone gears up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year, the two much-loved celebrities were spotted visiting Siddhivinayak temple ahead of the auspicioccasion.



As seen in the viral video, for the darshan, while Urfi opted for a red salwar suit with a mask, Pratik, on the other hand, was seen wearing a kurta with ripped denim.

TV stars Pratik Sehajpal and Uorfi Javed also posed for the cameras outside the temple and were seen chatting with paps.

It is a familiar ritual and practice for actors, producers, directors and other celebrities to visit the Siddhivinyak temple and seek Lord Ganesha's blessings before their projects are released.

It is, therefore, quite likely that Uorfi and Pratik have seen the temple for the same. So far the two have not mentioned anything about the project nor are there any details, but it seems like something with them is on the way!



As we await more details, we can only imagine how awesome a project with Pratik and Uorfi will be! Stay tuned for updates!