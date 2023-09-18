Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Know Shakeela's Fee For Her Per Week Stay On Nagarjuna Akkineni's Reality Show

Shakeela is one of the reality show contestants who will be remembered by Telugu fans for a long time, probably forever. The actress, who wanted to return to the entertainment world, jumped at the chance to appear on Bigg Boss Telugu. She walked inside the house full of optimism and hope. She quickly became everyone's favourite in the home. She made her presence known by telling subtle jokes, acting as a doting mom to the other housemates, and having fun. Shakeela had to quit the game show prematurely owing to a single nomination placed against her by Yawar.

At the end of the second Sunday's Funday broadcast, Shakeela was declared as an eliminated participant. She and Tasty Teja were the final two eliminated, and Tasty Teja was rescued.

Shakeela's Fee for Bigg Boss Telugu 7



Regarding pay, it has been reported that Shakeela was contracted for about Rs 3.5 Lakh per week for her involvement in the programme. According to this report, she received around Rs 7 lakh in salary for her two weeks in the Bigg Boss 7 Telugu house.

Priyanka Jain, Sivaji, Yawar, Shakeela, Damini, Subhashree Rayaguru, Aata Sandeep, Shobha Shetty, Tasty Teja, Dr Gautham Krishna, Kiran Rathore, Pallavi Prashanth, Amardeep Chowdary, and Rathika are the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 participants. Kiran Rathore and Shakeela had already departed.



Stay tuned to Star Maa on weekends at 9 p.m. and weekdays at 9.30 p.m. to watch Bigg Boss 7 Telugu episodes. On weekends, the contestant elimination programme will be place. All programme episodes are available to view online via digital OTT Disney+ Hotstar.







