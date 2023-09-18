Laliga 2023/24: Carlo Ancelotti Frustrated By Real Madrid's Defensive Woes

Despite the win, Ancelotti expressed his irritation at the emerging defensive pattern in his table-topping team, saying, "The good thing is that we've been able to come back, but we have to avoid these situations and make more of an effort as we did today," according to reports from Marca. He added, "We've won thanks to the energy and commitment of the team."

Looking ahead, Real Madrid faces the start of their Champions League campaign in the coming midweek, with Union Berlin set to visit the Spanish capital. Ancelotti and his team will be hoping to address their early-game defensive vulnerabilities and maintain their positive momentum as they enter the highly competitive European tournament.

