Large Ears To One Tusk- Know Ganesha's Symbols And Meanings

The story of Lord Ganesha is rich in symbolism. Let's have a look at them.

Ganesha's large ears symbolise the Importance of Listening.

Big Head means 'think Big, learn more, use your intellect to your fullest potential'.

'Concentrate, see beyond what you see, use all senses'.

'Retain good and throw away bad'.

'Peacefully digest all the good and bad in life'.

It means 'To cut off all bonds of attachment'.

'Desire, unless under control can cause havoc. You ride the desire and keep it under control and don't allow it to take you for a ride.'