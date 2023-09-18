Large Ears To One Tusk- Know Ganesha's Symbols And Meanings

(MENAFN- AsiNews) Ganesh is considered the 'destroyer of all obstacles' and is venerated at the beginning of any ritual, special event, or essential endeavour.
He is therefore referred to as the 'Lord of Beginnings' and the 'Giver of Success'.
The story of Lord Ganesha is rich in symbolism. Let's have a look at them.
Ganesha's large ears symbolise the Importance of Listening.
Big Head means 'think Big, learn more, use your intellect to your fullest potential'.
'Concentrate, see beyond what you see, use all senses'.
'Retain good and throw away bad'.
'Peacefully digest all the good and bad in life'.
It means 'To cut off all bonds of attachment'.
'Desire, unless under control can cause havoc. You ride the desire and keep it under control and don't allow it to take you for a ride.'
MENAFN18092023007385015968ID1107089209
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.