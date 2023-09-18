Kerala Viral Bus Stand: An Ultra- Modern Bus Stop In Kochi With Multi-Facilities

The stop project, led by a ward member, came to a precise cost of Rs 1,22,700. What is making headlines is not just the price, but the fact that this impressive stop was constructed without relying on funds from MPs or MLAs.

Though the cost is low, the facilities provided by the stand are up to the mark for any waiting passenger. Everything is perfect, including the construction of the stop and the renovation of the nearby panchayat well. Notably, you can charge your mobile devices at this innovative stop, ensuring that you stay connected on the go. Access to drinking water is readily available, and the seating arrangement sets a new standard, far superior to the norm found at many stops.

The high-quality steel fence surrounding the area is a testament to the attention to detail invested in this project. And that's not all; a dedicated box has been provided for the collection of unexpired medicines. This remarkable initiative is tailored to benefit the residents of Agati Mandirs, and it stands as a shining example of community-driven progress."

Xavier Vadakkumcheri himself said the reason why the stop was possible as a high class: 'There is no reason for it...' One lakh rupees were donated within a week. The highest-quality materials were used in the construction. We selected people with expertise in each field. As I was with them throughout the work, there was no chance of fraud-Xavier said.

In this way, Malayattoor has transformed into a new model of public initiative. The pride of the locals lies in the fact that the ultra-modern terminal is being prepared with contributions from the people. Everyone has willingly contributed their share," he said.