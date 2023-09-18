EPL 2023/24: Trossard, Arteta Delighted After Arsenal Beat Everton To Break Goodison Park Curse - WATCH

In their pursuit of a win at Goodison Park for the first time since 2017, Mikel Arteta's team had to put in a determined effort. Belgian forward Trossard settled a somewhat scrappy match with his goal in the middle of the second half.

Although Arsenal did not display their typical fluidity, they managed to secure their fourth victory in five matches this season by matching Everton's physical style of play.

Mikel Arteta's post match interview:



Trossard's goal propelled the undefeated North London club into fourth place, just two points behind league leaders Manchester City. They are eager to make amends for last season's late stumble in the title race.

"It was a long time without a win here. We played a great game and didn't give anything away. We dominated and the score should probably have been bigger," Arteta said.

"Everton haven't created a single chance. It's about intelligence but also about the fight.

"Against Manchester United I saw my face after and it was a bit of relief. This was enjoyment. We were patient and Leandro produced an incredible finish to win the game."

Leandro Trossard's post match interview:

