Aloe Vera To Snake Plant-7 Indoor Plants That Grow Fast

If you're looking for indoor plants that grow quickly and are relatively low-maintenance, here are seven options to consider.

ZZ plants are known for their hardiness and ability to thrive in low-light conditions. They grow slowly but are exceptionally durable and can tolerate neglect.

Chinese money plants are known for their unique pancake-shaped leaves. They are relatively fast growers, especially in well-lit conditions.

Pothos are popular indoor plants that are known for their rapid growth. They are often used in hanging baskets and can quickly trail down and fill empty spaces.

Snake plants are known for their hardiness and adaptability. They can tolerate low light conditions and neglect, making them excellent choices for beginners.



Peace lilies are elegant plants known for their attractive white blooms. With the right care, they can grow relatively fast and are excellent for improving indoor air quality.

Spider plants are known for their air-purifying qualities and ease of care. They produce baby plants that quickly grow into mature plants, creating a cascading effect.

Aloe vera plants have medicinal properties and grow at a moderate pace, making them suitable for indoor cultivation. They require bright, indirect light.