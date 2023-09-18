Scottish National Party plans immediate talks with UK Government

(MENAFN) The Scottish National Party (SNP) has unveiled a new strategy, signed by First Secretary Humza Yousaf, that outlines their intention to initiate discussions with the British government about Scotland's departure from the United Kingdom. This plan will be put into action if the SNP secures a majority of Scottish seats in the upcoming general election scheduled for the following year. The blueprint, authored by Stephen Flynn, who serves as the SNP's Westminster leader, has been detailed in a motion that was recently endorsed by Yousaf. The motion is slated for deliberation at an upcoming party conference set to take place in Aberdeen in the coming month.



The core element of the motion specifies that if the SNP manages to secure a majority of Scottish seats in the upcoming election, it grants the Scottish Government the authority to engage in immediate negotiations with the UK Government. The objective of these negotiations would be to translate the desire for Scottish independence into a democratic reality. This development signals the SNP's continued pursuit of its long-standing goal of achieving independence for Scotland through political means.

