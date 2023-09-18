Relief For Kerala; 61 Samples Test Negative For Nipah Virus

The Minister informed that the health condition of Nipah patients under treatment is improving. She also said that the 9-year-old boy, who was in critical condition on ventilator support, is now on oxygen support

Around 1233 people were on the contact list now. 23 people were admitted to the medical college, and 4 people were admitted to Indira Medical College and Hospitals. Samples from 36 bats were collected and sent for testing. The minister informed

that the labs are working day and night.

"There is hope that this viwill not enter its secondary stage. The patients are responding to medicines. Indian Council of Medical Research

also stated that they would send new monoclonal antibodies for the patients.

Police are also helping to trace the people on our contact list, " she added.

Meanwhile, the district administration has taken steps to ensure the safety of students in Kozhikode district in light of the Nipah virus. District Collector A Geetha informed that the classes will be conducted online from September 18 to September 23 in the educational institutions of the district. The collector said that the new arrangements have been made so that the students do not miss out on their studies due to continuvacations.