Kerala: SSLC, HSC Exam Dates Announced; Check

(MENAFN- AsiNews) Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty announced on Monday (Sep 18) that the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) examination this academic year will be held from March 4 to March 25, 2024. At the same time, the
higher secondary school examination will be held from March 1 to 26, 2024.
The exam notification will be released in October. 1st and 2nd year Higher Secondary Model Examinations will be conducted from 15th to 21st February 2024. Higher Secondary Second Year Practical Examinations will start on 22nd January 2024. SSLC Model Exam will be conducted from February 19 to 23. The evaluation camp will be organized from April 3 to 17 and the Minister added that the results of the examination will be declared soon.
