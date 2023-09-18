Malleswaram To Jayanagar-7 Best Ganesh Chaturthi Pandal In Bangalore

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated enthusiastically in Bangalore, and several popular pandals are dedicated to Lord Ganesha across the city.



Jayanagar is known for its community-driven celebrations during Ganesh Chaturthi. The pandal in Jayanagar 4th Block is known for its grandeur and cultural programs.

The Wilson Garden area hosts vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with Sri Vigneshwara Kalyana Mantapa being a prominent venue.

This committee in Basavanagudi organizes a grand celebration with multiple pandals, each showcasing a unique theme related to Lord Ganesha.

This temple, located in Malleswaram, is known for its traditional celebrations during Ganesh Chaturthi. The pandal is beautifully decorated, and cultural programs are organized.

Malleswaram's Sri Ganesha Temple is a popular spot for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. The beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha and the festive atmosphere make it a significant attraction.

Situated in Vidyaranyapura, this temple is known for its intricate Ganesha idol and vibrant decorations during Ganesh Chaturthi.



Located in Basavanagudi, this temple is known for its massive idol of Lord Ganesha and its unique bull statue. During Ganesh Chaturthi, the temple hosts grand celebrations.