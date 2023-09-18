Is Zareen Khan In Trouble? Kolkata Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Actress In Cheating Case

An arrest warrant has also been filed for the actress's former manager, with whom the event management business coordinated the investigation, according to a local police officer informed of the situation.

Zareen has agreed to participate in a function celebrating a religifestival with the event management business.

According to reports, the actress rejected notices to appear in court one after the other. Finally, the court issued a warrant for her arrest. Zareen has not filed for bail or appeared in court. According to India Today, the court was obligated to issue the arrest order due to her recurrent absences.

Zareen Khan, on the other hand, voiced her confusion and stated that the charges were false. "I'm certain this isn't true. I, too, am astonished and am consulting with my attorney. Only then will I be able to offer you some clarification," the actor was reported as saying by India Today.

During the initial interrogation, Zareen Khan stated that the organisers had misled her, claiming that the event would be attended by Bengal's chief minister and numernotable politicians.

About

Zareen Khan:

Zareen Khan, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 'Veer', has acted in several films across multiple languages, including 'Housefull 2' and '1921'. Her most recent film performance was in Harish Vyas' 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele', which was released in 2021.