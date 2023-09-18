Monday, 18 September 2023 04:02 GMT

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check September 18 Fuel Rates In Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru And Other Cities


9/18/2023 7:27:09 AM

(MENAFN- AsiNews) Indian oil companies on Monday (September 18) maintained relatively consistent petrol and diesel prices in major cities. However, it's crucial to recognize that these prices can vary between states due to factors like value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and local taxes.

Currently, in Delhi, petrol is retailed at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31, with diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the petrol price stands at Rs 106.03, with diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. Conversely, in Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 per litre, and diesel is priced at Rs 94.24 per litre. Let's examine prices in some other cities.

Lucknow

Petrol:
Rs 96.57
Diesel: Rs 89.76

Varanasi
Petrol: Rs 97.38
Diesel: Rs 90.56

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94
Diesel: Rs 87.89

Noida

Petrol:
Rs 96.79
Diesel: Rs 89.96

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.84
Diesel:
Rs 89.72

Agra
Petrol: Rs 96.63
Diesel: Rs 89.80

MENAFN18092023007385015968ID1107089189

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search