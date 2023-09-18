Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check September 18 Fuel Rates In Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru And Other Cities

Currently, in Delhi, petrol is retailed at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31, with diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the petrol price stands at Rs 106.03, with diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. Conversely, in Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 per litre, and diesel is priced at Rs 94.24 per litre. Let's examine prices in some other cities.

Lucknow



Petrol:

Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Varanasi

Petrol: Rs 97.38

Diesel: Rs 90.56

Bengaluru



Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Noida



Petrol:

Rs 96.79

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Gurugram



Petrol: Rs 96.84

Diesel:

Rs 89.72

Agra

Petrol: Rs 96.63

Diesel: Rs 89.80