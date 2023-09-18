Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's PDA During Music Concert In Omaha Goes Viral; Watch

Priyanka and Nick are one of the cutest couples. Their videos and photos frequently go viral. Well, the actress is always present at her husband Nick's concerts. Like this, in which both are seen kissing during an occasion. The PDA was captured on video and has since become popular on social media.

Priyanka can be seen wearing yellow clothing in the video, which was published on a fan website. She offers Nick a hug and a kiss. Nick is performing on stage. Fans are ecstatic to see them. She just posted a collection of her favourite memories with him on Instagram and a heartfelt statement.

The note read,“Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn't know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true... Happy birthday baby @nickjonas."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are each other's strongest supporters. They repeatedly express their love for each other and are not afraid to do so, whether in public or on social media. In 2021, Nick revealed how Priyanka Chopra helped him when one of his albums underperformed and he was sad. "After the release of the Spaceman album, my wife showed me incredible love and support." I'm quite proud of the record I created. "However, it didn't quite perform as well as I had hoped," Nick explained on his YouTube page.

In December 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in a stunning wedding in Rajasthan that blended Western and Indian customs. Their love tale continues to captivate viewers all around the world. In January 2022, the couple added a girl to their family through surrogacy, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On the work front, PeeCee will be featured in Farhan Akhtar's forthcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.