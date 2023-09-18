'Yamraj' Waiting For You: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Sends Chilling Warning To Those Harassing Women

The shocking incident occurred on a Friday, and the three accused were arrested on Saturday night. During their arrest, two of the accused sustained gunshot wounds while one suffered a leg fracture while attempting to escape from custody on Sunday.

Speaking at an event where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 76 projects worth Rs 343 crore in the district, CM Adityanath emphasized the importance of a robust legal system to maintain law and order. He underscored that the law should not be misused to disrupt the system.

The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh has frequently highlighted the Adityanath government's achievements in maintaining law and order in the state.

In the CCTV footage of the tragic incident, the victim, a class 11 student, and another girl can be seen riding their bicycles when a speeding motorcycle approaches them from behind. The pillion rider of the motorcycle pulls the girl's dupatta as they pass by her, causing her to lose balance and fall to the ground. Tragically, she was run over by another motorist who was coming from behind.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sehbaz and his brother Arbaz, who pulled the girl's dupatta, while the third accused, Faisal, ran over the girl. Authorities are still investigating any potential connections between the accused brothers and Faisal.

The accused face charges under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), along with relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.