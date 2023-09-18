(MENAFN- AsiNews) Earth to Mars are 8 planets, varying in distance from the Sun, Mercury the closest at 58 million km, while Neptune lies farthest at 4.5 billion km
Earth to Mars are 8 planets, varying in distance from the Sun, Mercury the closest at 58 million km, while Neptune lies farthest at 4.5 billion km
The closest plto the Sun, at an average distance of about 58 million kilometers
Known for its thick and toxic atmosphere, it is approximately 108 million kilometers from the Sun
Our home plhas an average distance of about 150 million kilometers from the Sun
Often called the 'Red Planet,' it is around 228 million kilometers from the Sun
The largest plof our solar system is located about 778 million kilometers away
Famfor its stunning ring system, it orbits at a distance of approximately 1.43 billion kilometers
This gas giant with a unique sideways rotation is roughly 2.87 billion kilometers from the Sun
The farthest known plfrom the Sun, at about 4.5 billion kilometers
Pluto is an icy dwarf pllocated between approximately 4.67 billion and 7.78 billion kilometers from the Sun, depending on its position in its highly elliptical orbit
