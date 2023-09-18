Monday, 18 September 2023 04:01 GMT

Earth Mars: 8 Planets And Their Distance From Sun


(MENAFN- AsiNews) Earth to Mars are 8 planets, varying in distance from the Sun, Mercury the closest at 58 million km, while Neptune lies farthest at 4.5 billion km



The closest plto the Sun, at an average distance of about 58 million kilometers



Known for its thick and toxic atmosphere, it is approximately 108 million kilometers from the Sun



Our home plhas an average distance of about 150 million kilometers from the Sun



Often called the 'Red Planet,' it is around 228 million kilometers from the Sun



The largest plof our solar system is located about 778 million kilometers away



Famfor its stunning ring system, it orbits at a distance of approximately 1.43 billion kilometers



This gas giant with a unique sideways rotation is roughly 2.87 billion kilometers from the Sun



The farthest known plfrom the Sun, at about 4.5 billion kilometers



Pluto is an icy dwarf pllocated between approximately 4.67 billion and 7.78 billion kilometers from the Sun, depending on its position in its highly elliptical orbit

