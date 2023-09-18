Short Session But 'Historic' In Scope, Says PM Modi Ahead Of Parliament's Special Session

PM Modi said, "This session of the Parliament is short but going by the time, it is huge. This is a session of historic decisions. A speciality of this session is that the journey of 75 years is starting from a new destination...Now, while taking forward the journey from a new place...we have to make the country a developed country by 2047. For this, all the decisions of the time to come will be taken in the new Parliament building."



EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India doesn't say 'we are leader of Global South'; Need to shed 1980s-90s syndrome'

He also urged Opposition to

help make the session a success. On G20 Summit success, PM Modi said, "India will always be proud that we became the voice of the Global South during the G20 Summit and that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20. All this is a signal of India's bright future. 'YashoBhoomi' an international convention centre was also dedicated to the country yesterday."

The five-day Special Session of Parliament is all set to commence on Monday, September 18. The proceedings will begin with 'Samvidhan Sabha'. The Special session will begin from September 18 and will continue till September 22.

Here are key highlights from PM Modi's speech: