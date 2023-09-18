RDX To Kurup: 7 Films That Entered Rs 50 Crore Club In Malayalam



Let's look at some of the films that entered Rs 50 crore club in Malayalam.

Neeraj Madhav starrer movie RDX has reached the fourth position in Kerala's highest collection list of Malayalam films of all time.



Drishyam was the first Malayalam film to collect ₹50 crore at the box office. The film lead Mohanlal as the main role and was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph



The Mammootty starrer movie was released in 2022. the film crossed over Rs 50 crores ar the worldwide box office after 6 days of its release



2018 movie directed by Jude Anthony Joseph breaks the global records of several big star Malayalam movies like Pulimurugan, Beeshmaparvam, Lucifer, and Kurup.



Mohanlal's 'Pulimurugan' was the first Malayalam movie that entered into 100 crores club. The movie was released in 2016 and had collected Rs 137.35 crore globally.



Mohanlal starrer movie 'Lucifer' produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas hit the theaters on 28 March 2019 earned Rs 125 crore at

box office collection



Dulquer Salman starrer movie 'Kurup' bagged nearly Rs. 4 crore from the box office on first day itself. This is the biggest opening day collection for Dulquer Salmaan films