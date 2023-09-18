Asia Cup 2023 Final: Rohit Sharma Reveals Why Mohammed Siraj Bowled Only 7 Overs Against Sri Lanka

While praising Siraj, Rohit explained that he had no intention of giving him another over. Additionally, Rohit commended left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was named 'Player of the Tournament,' for his consistent performances under pressure. The Indian captain also noted that the Asia Cup victory has boosted the team's confidence and provided valuable lessons as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup.

"It was very pleasing to watch from the slips (how Siraj bowled). He got the ball to move a bit more than the other two. We were riding behind him (Siraj) when he was bowling that spell," the skipper said.

"He bowled seven overs in that spell, and I got a message from the trainer that we have to stop him now. He was quite desperate to bowl," said Rohit

However, Rohit said he was not planning to give Siraj another over.

"He bowled seven overs, which is a lot. Siraj was in a similar situation against SL in Trivandrum, and he had bowled some 8-9 overs on the trot," he added.

Also Read:

MaJansen's heroic five-wicket haul clinches series win for South Africa