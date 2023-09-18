Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Get Into The Celebrations With These Grooving Bollywood Songs

During Ganesh Chaturthi, the streets across the country come alive with a riot of colors, echoing with the beats of drums, and exuberant dancing. To elevate your Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, we've curated a list of songs that you can add to your playlist:

Deva Shree Ganesha – Agneepath

This song, featuring Hrithik Roshan, gracefully pays tribute to Lord Ganesha with mesmerizing dance moves. It is composed by Ajay-Atul and features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.



Aala Re Aala Ganesha – Daddy

Starring Arjun Rampal, this song embodies the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi and is perfect for dancing at Ganpati celebrations. It features vocals by Wajid and Dr. Ganesh Chandanshive, with music composed by Sajid-Wajid and lyrics by Prashant Ingole.

Sadda Dil Vi Tu – ABCD

This song from the film ABCD seamlessly blends Western and Indian musical elements, creating a harmonifusion. Dedicated to Ganpati, it boasts catchy beats, and Hard Kaur's rap adds a unique desi touch.

Mourya Re – Don

Featured in the film Don 2 starring Shah Rukh Khan, this song perfectly captures the joy and enthusiasm of Ganesha devotees. In the song, the actor hits the streets of Mumbai, showcasing his dance moves in this high-energy visarjan song, sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Shendur Laal Chadhayo – Vaastav

This song is an aarti dedicated to Lord Ganesha, beautifully capturing the essence of the festival with its spiritual feel and Marathi touch.

Hey Ganaraya – ABCD 2

Featured in the film ABCD 2 and starring Varun Dhawan, this devotional yet exhilarating track is an ideal choice for reveling in the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi. It is sung by Divya Kumar and composed by Sachin & Jigar.





These songs will undoubtedly enhance the vibrancy and fervor of your Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, adding to the joyatmosphere of this auspicioccasion.

