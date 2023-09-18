France to receive only politically persecuted people as immigrants

(MENAFN) France is only going to receive politically persecuted people and not simply illegal migrants, the interior minister declared on Monday.



"France will help Italy protect its borders to prevent more people from coming," Gerald Darmanin informed a French broadcaster, around the recent migration stream to Italy's Lampedusa island.



"For those who have arrived, we must implement the most recent European rules that we adopted months ago, which require asylum applications to be made at the border," the French minister clarified.



He noted that those who are authorized for asylum, involving those who were hounded for political causes, will be received.



The minister continued that it would be wrong to say that "migrants should be distributed in all European countries simply because they arrive in Europe."



"If it is just an irregular immigration, France cannot welcome those people ..." Darmanin declared, also saying, "Our will is to welcome those who need to, the ones who are politically persecuted, but we must send back those who have nothing to do in Europe."

