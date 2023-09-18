(MENAFN) Former US President Donald Trump suggested in an interview with NBC News that Ukraine might have prevented the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives and lessened the extent of territorial losses if it had pursued a peace agreement with Russia before the conflict that erupted in February. Trump's remarks came during an interview with NBC host Kristen Welker, where he indicated that the loss of Ukrainian territory to Russia could have been avoided through negotiations. He further asserted that there had been an expectation among many that Kiev might consider relinquishing its claims to areas like Crimea and other parts of the country as part of a potential peace deal.



Donald Trump's comments in this interview underscore his belief that a diplomatic approach could have been taken by Ukraine to prevent the devastating consequences of the conflict that unfolded. According to Trump, negotiations with Russia might have led to a compromise where Ukraine could have traded territorial claims for a chance at peace. This perspective raises questions about the strategic decisions made by Ukraine and the potential outcomes that could have been achieved through diplomatic channels.



“So they could have made a deal where there’s less territory [lost] than Russia has already taken,” Trump added. “They could have made a deal where nobody was killed…they would have had a Ukrainian country. Now nobody even knows if Ukraine is going to be totally taken over.”

