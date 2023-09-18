(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Bax takes daring Victory and Hirschi Finishes Second in Italy as Ayuso concludes a strong Vuelta Espana
. First win in Team Emirates colours for Dutchman
. Ayuso seals white in Madrid .
Sjoerd Bax took an impressive victory at the Trofeo Matteotti in Italy.
The action kicked off when Lorenzo Rota (Intermarche-Wanty) tried to take advantage of his position in the lead to pull ahead, who was followed by Bax while behind them no one seemed to want to take control of the situation, giving them ten seconds three kilometers from the line. The two worked together, but in the last kilometre they begin to look at each other. A thrilling sprint emerged, which saw the triumph of Sjoerd Bax ahead of Simone Vela(Astana),with Rota completing the podium.
The win marks the 51st of the year for Team Emirates.
Bax:“Of course I'm super happy with the win. It was a real team victory; first Formolo then Bennett and Hirschi all were up the road until my attack which turned out to be the right one. My sprint was strong enough and I was really happy to finish it off. I hope to continue this shape and take it into the next races we'll have in Italy.”
Meanwhile at the Vuelta España, Juan Ayuso finished safely in the peloton to secure 4th place and the white jersey for best young rider on the final day of racing in Madrid.
The final stage ended in dramatic fashion with green jersey Kaden Groves (Alpecin Deceuninck) winning from a breakaway which stayed away to the line on the 101km procession from Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid. Paisaje de la Luz.
Ayuso :“This year I came to the race with big ambitions. We faced a very strong Jumbo Visma team who put on a great display. Our performance has improved from last year, I feel I was stronger and I'm pleased with the white jersey as reward. Last year I wore it but it belonged to Reso it's special to step on the podium this year, so I'm going to go out and celebrate tonight.
We have to keep striving for more and we have the ambition to keep improving every year.”
Trofeo Matteotti results
1.Sjoerd Bax (Team Emirates) 4:35:32
2.Simone Vela(Astana) s.t
3.Lorenzo Rota (Intermarche-Wanty) s.t
Vuelta España final results
Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) 76:48:21
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) +17''
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) +1'08''
Juan Ayuso (Team Emirates) +3'18''
