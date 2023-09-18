Nipah: 11 More Samples Test Negative; No Fresh Cases In Kozhikode

As per the latest reports, there are no fresh cases of Nipah in Kozhikode. The condition of the 9-year-old boy who was under treatment has improved. Efforts are on to trace those involved in the contact list with the help of the police. The minister also stated that efforts are being made to find out where the Maruthonkara resident had gone in the days before the day he developed symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research has decided to procure 20 more Australian doses of monoclonal antibodies for treatment. At the same time, the central team visited the affected area to study the situation and conducted an inspection at the house of the patient at Marunthonakara.

As Nipah cases were reported in Kozhikode city, restrictions were tightened in the city as well. Seven wards of Kozhikode Corporation and Farook Municipality were declared containment zones.

The current number of active cases of Nipah in the state is four. Farooq, a native of Cheruvannur who came into contact with the first patient in the hospital, contracted the disease. He also sought treatment at a private hospital where Nipah-positive people sought other treatments. A 39-year-old is under observation in the hospital. More samples are being tested at the mobile lab set up in Kozhikode.

Meanwhile, the holiday for educational institutions in Kozhikode district will continue until September 24. The holiday will be applicable to all educational institutions (including anganwadis, madarsas, and tuition centres), including professional colleges. All tuition centres and coaching centres in the district should not function on these days. The district collector has informed me that online classes can be arranged for educational institutions.