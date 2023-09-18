Shilpa Shetty Speaks Up On Being Attacked By Trolls For Post-Pregnancy Weight

ALSO READ: 'I Love You': Shah Rukh Khan's bromance with Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi wins hearts

Shilpa has been quoted explaining in the interview, "It was my business to be glamorous. People could not understand how I had not lost weight for eight months after the birth of my child. But I did not want to lose weight. Also, I did not pay any attention to it. The day I decided to, I lost it in 3 months. Logo ka kaam hai kehna (People are bound to say stuff). You can not change how people think. I can not take them too seriously."

In the same interview, she mentioned that she is more accepting of constructive criticism than negative trolling. Shilpa shared, "I am happy they said those things because it made me aware that ab time ho gaya (now is the time), now I should lose weight (laughs). There is a lot you can learn from in terms of feedback. I am not talking about the negative trolling. I am talking about constructive criticism. There is the best of both. And you can pick, choose what you want to pay attention to."

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will make her big Bollywood come back in Sukhee. The trailer has already been released. The film will hit the screen on September 22. The film also stars Kusha Kapila in a pivotal role. The story revolves around a housewife who breaks free from her monotonroutine and goes to Delhi for her school reunion. Shilpa Shetty will soon be making her OTT debut with the Rohit Shetty-directed web series Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

