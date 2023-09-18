Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sharing Screen Space With Salman Khan In Karan Johar's Next Film?

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty speaks up on being attacked by trolls for post-pregnancy weight

Reportedly, Samantha is in talks with the director Vishnuvardhan for this movie. The entertainment portal also claims that apart from Samantha, Trisha and Anushka Shetty are also being considered for the film. However, it should also be true that there is no official confirmation regarding this from the makers.

"It's a special project, and all the stakeholders are excited to take the film on floors in November 2023. It would be Vishnu Vardhan-directed second film in the Hindi Film Industry after SherShaah. The pre-production work will begin from August 2023, and some massive never explored before action blocks have got planned for this one," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

The reports of Salman Khan and Karan Johar's collaboration first made headlines in August this year. The film will mark the duo's reunion after 25 years ever since Salman's appearance in the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Later, the entertainment portal reported that the film is likely to go on floors in November 2023 and will be shot in multiple schedules spread over a period of 7 to 8 months.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited Tiger 3, which is slated to hit theatres on Diwali this year. He also has Yash Raj's film Tiger vs Pathaan lined up. On the other hand, Samantha was recently seen in Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She will soon be seen in the Indian version of Citadel which also stars Varun Dhawan.

