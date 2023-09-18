'RDX' Box Office Collection: Shane Nigam Starrer Mints Rs 80 Cr Worldwide; Check Details

Within three weeks of its release, RDX collected more than Rs 50 crores from Kerala alone, making it the seventh-highest grosser in the state and the fifth-highest grossing Malayalam film globally. A new report says that RDX has entered the Rs 80 crore club globally.

At the same time, RDX has reached the fourth position in Kerala's highest collection list of Malayalam films of all time. RDX has recently surpassed Drishyam and Bheeshma Parvam in the list. '2018' tops the list of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time in Kerala, followed by Pulimurugan and Lucifer.

'RDX' is directed by Nahas Hidayath, a novice director. Sophia Paul, producer of Minnal Murali and Bangalore Days, has produced RDX under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. The music is composed by SAM CS, who was also the music director of Kaithi and Vikram Vedha.

RDX is an action-packed movie designed to provide entertainment. The action choreography and its execution are key elements that captivate the audience.

The film incorporates typical elements found in mass entertainers, including revenge, romance, and songs. It also features the backdrop of a perunnal (church festival) where conflicts occur.

The potential impact of RDX's release on OTT platform Netflix on its theatrical earnings remains uncertain. As per the Kerala Film Chamber's previguidelines, there should be a 42-day gap between the theatrical and OTT releases. The movie's performance in the upcoming days will play a pivotal role in deciding its OTT release date.