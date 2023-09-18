'Everybody Free To Voice Opinion': Congress Holds Key Meeting In Hyderabad; Check Details

He praised the historic nature of Mallikarjun Kharge's election as the party president last year through an open election, emphasizing that such a practice sets the Congress apart.

Khera underscored the significance of open discussions within the CWC, stating that the party encourages its members to freely voice their opinions, suggestions, and criticisms.



This tradition of open dialogue, he noted, is fundamental to the Congress's functioning and sets it apart from other political parties in the country. Khera described the upcoming CWC meeting as historic, coming just before assembly elections in five states and the Lok Sabha polls.

He also highlighted the Congress's recent efforts to address issues faced by people who are often marginalized in mainstream narratives. Rahul Gandhi's extensive Bharat Jodo Yatra, covering over 4,000 kilometers, was mentioned as a pivotal moment in the party's approach to politics.

Khera criticized the BJP for attempting to divert attention with what he called "make-believe controversies," emphasizing that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has reshaped the political landscape and focused discussions on important issues.

In conclusion, Khera noted that regardless of their stature, political leaders must engage with substantive issues, and the Bharat Jodo Yatra has effectively shifted the political discourse toward people's concerns and priorities.