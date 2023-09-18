Lunate launches as a new independent global alternative investment manager

(MENAFN- FGS Global) 14 September 2023, Abu Dhabi: Lunate, a new Partner-led and independent global alternative investment manager, today announced it will launch with more than $50 billion of Assets under Management (AuM), making it one of the largest in the MENA region. The creation of Lunate follows a multi-party effort to establish an independent investment manager of scale and breadth, headquartered in Abu Dhabi and serving global markets.



With a focus on private markets, Lunate is an independent entity owned by Chimera Investment LLC and Lunate’s senior management. Its mandate is focused solely on generating superior risk adjusted returns for its clients and has been structured to provide private and public market multi-asset class investment solutions to institutional investors, pension funds, family offices and other investment firms.



Lunate, which will be based in Abu Dhabi Global Market, the leading international financial centre located in Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, has signed long-term Separate Managed Accounts (SMAs) with multiple clients at the time of launch with commitments to manage their existing assets and deploy new capital.



Lunate will invest globally through a combination of Limited Partner (LP) commitments, co-investments and direct investments across private equity, venture capital, private credit, real assets, public equities, and public credit. Lunate intends to expand globally with international offices in North America, Europe, and Asia.



Lunate’s Managing Partners are Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Murtaza Hussain and Seif Fikry, who will all serve on the Investment Committee, steering Lunate’s investment decision-making and growth strategy. The Managing Partners will be joined by a highly experienced and diverse team of more than 150 employees including approximately 80 investment professionals. Lunate expects to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Managing Partner at Lunate, said: “After many months of hard work, we are delighted to be launching Lunate as an independent, commercial enterprise that is ideally placed to become a leading global alternative investment manager. We sincerely appreciate the trust placed in us by our clients to manage their capital. With a steadfast commitment to generating best-in-class risk-adjusted returns and creating long-term value for our clients, we aspire to bolster Abu Dhabi’s position as a global asset management hub.”



Murtaza Hussain, Managing Partner at Lunate, said: “We are delighted to come together to create a sustainable, forward-thinking, and innovative global firm through which we will deliver a unique value proposition to our clients. As we embark on this journey with the support of our investors, clients, and teams, we are committed to establishing Lunate as a go-to partner for clients around the world. We also look forward to partnering with the GP community as we invest across asset classes.”



Seif Fikry, Managing Partner at Lunate, said: “At its core, Lunate will bring differentiated and innovative private and public market solutions to the region and beyond from our home base in Abu Dhabi. Lunate will launch new products to further grow our assets under management while we continue managing legacy products on behalf of our clients. We are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead and to creating an asset manager of scale and breadth in a rapidly evolving market”.





