Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-619 September 16 2023: Check Winning Ticket, Prize Money HERE

(MENAFN- AsiNews) The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Saturday (Sep 16) announced the results of the Karunya KR-619 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and a total of 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase each week. The first-place winner stands a chance to win Rs 80 lakh.
Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.
Here is the prize structure of Karunya KR 619:
1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh
KS 816456
2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
KP 356016
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
KN 816456
KO 816456
KP 816456
KR 816456
KT 816456
KU 816456
KV 816456
KW 816456
KX 816456
KY 816456
KZ 816456
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
KN 963960
KO 659802
KP 399128
KR 997271
KS 418723
KT 301580
KU 950152
KV 300008
KW 427626
KX 209183
KY 606799
KZ 789755
4th Prize: Rs 5000
0674
9144
5896
2927 4277
6299
1973
5708
8393
5739
9121
7931
9978
1105 7350
8298
7028
6337
5th Prize: Rs 2000
0279
0720
1189
2338
3045
3179
6945
7209
9280
9773
6th Prize: Rs 1000
1460
2635
2898
3200
3221
3330
5141
5575
6114
6144
6810
7105
7111
9276
7th Prize: Rs 500
0135
0302
0395
0467
0512
0695
0743
1302
1431
1456
2086
2094
2486
2627
2818
3080
3085
3146
3152
3285
3376
3482
3521
3557
3648
3722
3833
3907
4059
4149
4344
4632
4650
4898
4973
5433
5444
5596
5738
5981
6002
6037
6107
6112
6191
6343
6388
6767
6782
7011
7044
7055
7067
7298
7378
7466
7565
7810
7942
8110
8115
8135
8155
8422
8493
8572
8610
8652
8671
8681
8774
8810
8954
9256
9427
9498
9583
9592
9918
9987
8th Prize: Rs 100
0029
0072
0181
0244
0260
0301
0324
0429
0587
0687
0910
0912
0929
1391
1545
1586
1699
1717
1735
1854
1956
1958
2140
2153
2265
2447
2515
2672
2895
3198
3335
3336
3392
3398
3400
3448
3464
3509
3569
3651
3661
3734
3763
4053
4069
4077
4364
4421
4601
4655
4657
4688
4701
4759
4765
4841
4976
5123
5209
5218
5231
5233
5630
5858
5905
5906
6047
6063
6092
6318
6325
6412
6418
6450
6552
6562
6592
6630
6668
6731
6786
6895
6972
6981
7065
7074
7241
7443
7504
7506
7521
7615
7639
7793
7805
7826
8205
8287
8352
8447
8487
8537
8621
8706
8767
8802
8906
9002
9123
9157
9202
9537
9548
9609
9632
9635
9698
9725
9734
9738
9775
9862
9900
9912
For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.
In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.
MENAFN18092023007385015968ID1107089141
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.