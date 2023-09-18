Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-619 September 16 2023: Check Winning Ticket, Prize Money HERE

Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

Here is the prize structure of Karunya KR 619:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

KS 816456

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

KP 356016

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

KN 816456

KO 816456

KP 816456

KR 816456

KT 816456

KU 816456

KV 816456

KW 816456

KX 816456

KY 816456

KZ 816456

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

KN 963960

KO 659802

KP 399128

KR 997271

KS 418723

KT 301580

KU 950152

KV 300008

KW 427626

KX 209183

KY 606799

KZ 789755

4th Prize: Rs 5000

0674

9144

5896

2927 4277

6299

1973

5708

8393

5739

9121

7931

9978

1105 7350

8298

7028

6337

5th Prize: Rs 2000

0279

0720

1189

2338

3045

3179

6945

7209

9280

9773

6th Prize: Rs 1000

1460

2635

2898

3200

3221

3330

5141

5575

6114

6144

6810

7105

7111

9276

7th Prize: Rs 500

0135

0302

0395

0467

0512

0695

0743

1302

1431

1456

2086

2094

2486

2627

2818

3080

3085

3146

3152

3285

3376

3482

3521

3557

3648

3722

3833

3907

4059

4149

4344

4632

4650

4898

4973

5433

5444

5596

5738

5981

6002

6037

6107

6112

6191

6343

6388

6767

6782

7011

7044

7055

7067

7298

7378

7466

7565

7810

7942

8110

8115

8135

8155

8422

8493

8572

8610

8652

8671

8681

8774

8810

8954

9256

9427

9498

9583

9592

9918

9987

8th Prize: Rs 100

0029

0072

0181

0244

0260

0301

0324

0429

0587

0687

0910

0912

0929

1391

1545

1586

1699

1717

1735

1854

1956

1958

2140

2153

2265

2447

2515

2672

2895

3198

3335

3336

3392

3398

3400

3448

3464

3509

3569

3651

3661

3734

3763

4053

4069

4077

4364

4421

4601

4655

4657

4688

4701

4759

4765

4841

4976

5123

5209

5218

5231

5233

5630

5858

5905

5906

6047

6063

6092

6318

6325

6412

6418

6450

6552

6562

6592

6630

6668

6731

6786

6895

6972

6981

7065

7074

7241

7443

7504

7506

7521

7615

7639

7793

7805

7826

8205

8287

8352

8447

8487

8537

8621

8706

8767

8802

8906

9002

9123

9157

9202

9537

9548

9609

9632

9635

9698

9725

9734

9738

9775

9862

9900

9912

For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.