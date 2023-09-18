Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Start Marriage Shopping; Papped Meeting Manish Malhotra At His Hyderabad Store

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's savage reply to a fan asking why he is 'awake' is unmissable

While Varun Tej looked dapper in an all-black look, Lavanya wore a lavender co-ord set for their wedding shopping.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in June. The couple maintained their relationship totally tight-lipped till the time of their official engagement, although their dating rumours made headlines every now and then. The Ghani actor recently revealed that they have been dating for six years and finally made a decision to settle down. He opened up about his love story with Lavanya and said, "I am thrilled to have met the right person (Lavanya) at the right time. Lavanya is more like a friend. I believe your companion should be your best friend, and I am glad that she was there for me all the time while trying to understand me."

According to news reports, Varun and Lavanya are set and geared up to tie the knot in November. The wedding will be an intimate affair in the presence of close family and friends. The couple will be exchanging their dreamy wedding nuptials in Italy.

