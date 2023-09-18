Kerala: Another Suicide Reported Over Online Loan App In Wayanad

However, no one in the family is clear about the reason behind his suicide. The story came to a limelight when Ajay's morphed picture was sent to his friend's mobile phone. Later, some of the family members also got the same messages. As per preliminary reports, a loan of Rs 5,000 was taken from the loan app. His phone is in Meenangadi police custody. An investigation has been launched by the police.

Ernakulam: Police intensify investigation into Kadamkkudy couple's suicide

In the case of a couple committing suicide in Ernakulam, the police have intensified their investigation team to find the online loan app. Ernakulam Rural SP told AsiNews that the police collected the details of the bank transactions of Shilpa, who committed suicide, and that the messages she received from the app are also being investigated.

The central aspect of the investigation revolves around the online loan app connected to the incident where Nijo and his family tragically took their own lives due to financial distress in Kadamakkudi. However, the police have yet to ascertain the specific app from which the loan was procured. These loan transactions were conducted using Shilpa's mobile phone, and messages were sent to this device. Both Shilpa and her husband's phones were sent to the forensic team for a thorough examination.

Shilpa holds account

at the Federal Bank branch at Koonammavu, Ernakulam. The police have collected the details of the money coming into this account. Currently, the case is charged with murder. If the details of the app are available, they will also be implicated in the investigation. Even after the suicide of a family of four, threatening messages are being sent to the phones of the relatives. The brother has also complained about receiving messages with a morphed photo of Shilpa.