Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions From September 18 To September 24, 2023

Taurus: NINE OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says you may be disappointed in what you hoped to get. For now, just be positive about things that are out of your control. Do not take any risk. Money income will increase.

Don't express your thoughts to your partner. Headache may be a problem.

AuspiciColor : Grey

AuspiciNumber : 7

Gemini: QUEEN OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says you will know the reason why you haven't got the fixed thing in life yet. Your outlook towards life will change. Try to fulfill all the responsibility of the work by yourself. Economic situation will require foon marketing. There will be anxiety related to life but you will remain positive because of your efforts. Cough and cough may suffer.

AuspiciColor : Purple

AuspiciNumber : 9

Cancer : THREE OF CUPS

Ganesha says it will prove fruitful for you. Positive news will be received at the beginning of the day, due to which the mind will be happy. Don't take discussions with people too personally.

Every person gives his opinion and because of his opinion, he damages himself mentally by weighing himself right or wrong every time. Sudden payment may be received by the customer.

Today you will also find a way to start some big work. Partners will try to spend time with each other. Breathing and chest related disorders can be bothersome to a lesser extent.

AuspiciColor:- White

Auspicinumber:- 6

Leo: KNIGHT OF SWORDS

Ganesha says your desire to achieve progress in life will remain alert. You are seen facing every problem and difficulty with full strength. You will be able to reach the goal by using the target that is related to work. Old things may happen while talking with the partner. There will be problem in shoulder and neck.

AuspiciColor : Yellow

AuspiciNumber : 4

Virgo : TEN OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says you may feel close to family members, yet you are seen trying to preserve each relationship by remembering the experience they have gained. Self-awareness can save you from the emotional distress that can occur. It will be necessary for you to make certain things clear. People connected with the business sector have to keep working as per the plan. Do not let work discipline slip at all. You will feel clarity in your thoughts towards partner and relationship due to which you will take appropriate action. There may be problems like cold and

cough. Avoid cold food completely.

AuspiciColor:- Blue

Auspicinumber:- 8

Libra: FOUR OF SWORDS

Ganesha says by focusing on things related to the present, you only seem lost in thoughts related to the future. There will be mental discomfort due to the words spoken by the person.

But it will also be necessary for you to understand what you have done wrong. You have to be very careful not to hurt anyone's feelings by any of your actions. Decisions related to career seem to change from time to time. Do not implement any big decision in the present time. You will not be able to take a decision now even after getting the marriage proposal. There may be a feeling of stiffness in the back.

AuspiciColor:- Yellow

Auspicinumber:- 9

Scorpio : EIGHT OF WANDS

Ganesha says progress in matters according to the plan will keep the mind resolved. Time spent with family members will be enjoyable. You can handle family responsibilities well, due to

which family members respect you. Due to the responsibilities you get at the workplace, you will get an opportunity to increase your ability and efficiency. Communication with spouse will

continue properly. Stomach related problems can cause minor problems.

AuspiciColor:- Orange

Auspicinumber:- 4

Sagittarius: THE FOOL

Ganesha says they will be able to give reality to what he was planning to implement. There may be a meeting with a loved one of the family. Any type of stress will be relieved due to a pleasant atmosphere at the workplace. You will get the support of your partner, but there is a need to solve your own problems. Health may deteriorate due to food and drink.

AuspiciColor : Grey

AuspiciNumber : 7

Capricorn : FIVE OF CUPS

Ganesha says you will see why the mind is not getting the solution even after getting the things you wanted so far. You will feel restless throughout the day. Your efforts to take career related decisions are getting less. It will be necessary to increase concentration related to work. Things that you used to ignore till now seem to cause disputes. There may be a feeling of stiffness in the shoulders.

AuspiciColor:- Pink

Auspicinumber:- 6

Aquarius: THE HIGH PRIESTESS

Ganesha says observe why the same experience is happening over and over again. Due to growing laziness and low will power within you, you will not consider it appropriate to undertake any kind of work or responsibility on this day. It is necessary to be financially strong to pursue higher education. There will be resentment among family members due to the decision taken by you. Knee pain can cause problems.

AuspiciColor : White

AuspiciNumber : 3

Pisces: THE EMPRESS

Ganesha says try to strike a balance between personal matters and family responsibilities. There will be no resolution about the subject which was being worried about. The change itself

still has to wait. You have to look at how you can progress and maintain the position you have at work. Don't take the relationship further if you are not mentally ready yet. There may be swelling in the back.

AuspiciColor : Red

AuspiciNumber : 3