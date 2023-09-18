Jawan Box Office Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi's Film To Cross Rs 500 Cr Mark Today

According to Sacnilk.com, Jawan fared remarkably well in its first 11 days at the box office, earning around Rs 477.3 crore nett in India. Its 12th-day box office collection is estimated to be about Rs 13.16 crore nett, bringing its total to Rs 490.46 crore nett. Today, the film is expected to gross over Rs 500 crore in India.

Meanwhile, Atlee claimed Jawan's budget was more than Rs 300 crores. "During Covid times, I narrated the film on a Zoom call." I was aware that theatre attendance was declining, and that no one was willing to fund even a 30-40 crore picture. I understand because I am also a producer. But, despite much scepticism, sir [Shah Rukh Khan] approved a Rs 300 crore film. However, we did not stop at Rs 300 crore. We went further. "In three days, we made a blockbuster, and now we're flying," he stated during the Jawan success news conference.

Jawan has received support from fans and celebrities all throughout the country. The film has pleased everyone from Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar to Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. Jawan centres around a vigilante aiming to get revenge on corrupt ministers and a businessmen who have thrown women in jail. Shah Rukh Khan plays two characters in the film: a soldier named Vikram Rathore and his son, a jailer named Azad. In the film, Deepika and Nayanthara portray his respective love interests. The film's creators have also hinted at a sequel.