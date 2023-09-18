Kerala News LIVE: Loka Kerala Sabha: CM, Team Seek Permission From Centre To Travel To Saudi Arabia Next Month

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a group of ministers have sought permission from the Centre to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Loka Kerala Sabha starting from October 19 to 22. The Saudi conference was decided at the same time as the London conference.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.