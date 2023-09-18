Prajakta Koli Gets Engaged To Long-Time Boyfriend Vrishank Khanal; Here's What Her Co-Star Anil Kapoor Says

Anil Kapoor showered his blessings“♥️ Congratulations!!! Always JugJuggJeeyo." he wrote. Varun Dhawan dropped a heart emoji. Maniesh Paul wrote“Congraaaats guys!!! All the best @vrishankkhanal“. He added,“@mostlysane now return his passport to him ."

Prajakta has long been a well-known name. Prior to using Instagram and other social media platforms to produce content, she began as a YouTuber. With a few productions, including the Netflix series Mismatched, she made her acting debut. She co-stars with Rohit Saraf in the movie as Dimple Ahuja. She was portrayed as Varun Dhawan's sister in JugJugg Jeeyo the previyear. Despite having a minor role, she outperformed everyone.