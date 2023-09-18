Kerala Rain Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Today; Yellow Alert Issued In 6 Districts

The IMD has informed that there is a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Kerala on September 17 and 18, strong winds with a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour and rain with thunder and lightning on September 19 and September 21.



Special Warning

17-09-2023: Strong winds with speeds of 45 to 55 kmph and occasional up to 65 kmph likely over the North Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal.

Strong winds and bad weather conditions are likely over the Sri Lankan coast of Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central and Southeast Bay of Bengal with a speed of 40 to 45 kmph and on some occasions up to 55 kmph.

18-09-2023: Chance of strong winds and bad weather over South Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central-East Bay of Bengal with a speed of 40 to 45 kmph and on some occasions up to 55 kmph.