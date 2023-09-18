7 Best Mehendi Design Ideas For Hartalika Teej

Hartalika Teej 2023: Indian women will observe Hartalika Teej on Monday (Sep 18). On this day, married women are fasting for Lord Shiva and Parvati for long and prosperlives.



Hartalika Teej is one of the most revered festivals celebrated by Indian women.

Mehndi is applied by married and unmarried women on Hartalika Teej to signify bringing peace and prosperity It is also applied to add a touch of spirituality to the festivities

On the day, married women offer prayers to Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati for the long life of their partners.

The people celebrating the festival traditionally observe a fast, dress up in new clothes and offer elaborate prasad to God.

Hartalika Teej this year will fall on September 17 at 11:08 AM and conclude on September 18 at 12:39 PM.



The traditional practice requires the women celebrating to keep a nirjala fast (abstaining from both food and water).



According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Hartalika Teej is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month

