Jawan 2: Atlee Reveals Plans For Shah Rukh Khan Starrer; Says He Kept An Open-Ending Deliberately

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he admitted, "Every one of my films has an open ending, but I have never considered making a sequel to any of them. If anything substantial comes to me, I'll make a part two for Jawan. I could write a sequel now or in the future because I left the ending open. but will undoubtedly produce a Jawan sequel sometime.

He also disclosed that Vikram Rathore would serve as the basis for any spin-offs he ever produces in the same interview. My hero is Vikram Rathore. Maybe I'll create a spin-off of that someday. We'll see. The director continued, "I prefer to write strong father characters because I am a daddy's kid. It appears in every one of my flicks.

'Jawan' was created with SRK in mind, Atlee further informed. "Jawan is only made for Shah Rukh Khan," he declared. I didn't give who would do it a second consideration. However, Vijay sir was the only person I spoke with regarding the script, the scenes, what I did, and how it went from day one. He is like a brother to me. And we are very seriabout what we do in life. So he used to share about his films. I shared what I was doing and all. So he was very advisory and always a backbone to me. We shared a lot of stuff on Jawan, what is happening on Jawan; But it is purely made for Shah Rukh.”

