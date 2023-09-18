Ios 17 Releasing On September 18: Check Out List Of Compatible Apple Smartphones

You may expect five iOS upgrades if Apple continues to support your iPhone for up to five years. Since the release of the iPhone X six years ago, the corporation has stopped providing iOS updates for it. Having said that, if you still possess the model, you will receive an additional year of security updates and an additional two years of market-available hardware support.

Also Read |

Here's why you will not be able to use iPhone 14 cover for iPhone 15



iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro series: THESE 5 'special edition' models to cost over Rs 6 lakh

The new iPhone 15 series will undoubtedly receive the iOS 17 version, as you can see from the list, twe have left them off. At least four different iPhone models have been formally retired and taken from the Apple Store list, but they will still receive upgrades for a few more years. Owners of the iPhone 13 small don't need to sell their devices, and the new iOS software will be available next week for users of the iPhone Xr and iPhone SE 2022 as well.

Some of the key iOS 17 features include Standby mode, NameDrop, Journal, Extended call history, and more. These updates will be available for iPhones later this month.

Also Read |

Why Apple is facing flak in France over iPhone 12; Clue lies in radiation