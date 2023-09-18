FC 24: EA Sports Unveils The Top 25 England Player Ratings

Player ratings always spark discussions and debates, and this year will be no exception, especially when it comes to England's top football talents. There's little surprise about who leads the list, with Jude Bellingham predictably earning a high ranking. However, a few surprises emerge, such as Chris Smalling sharing the second-highest rating among English defenders.

If Gareth Southgate were to base his lineup on the FC 24 player ratings, it might offer a different perspective and potentially garner more support from Three Lions fans."

EA Sports FC 24: The 25 best England player ratings

Harry Kane – 89

Jude Bellingham – 86

Bukayo Saka – 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 86

Phil Foden – 85

Jack Grealish – 85

MarRashford – 85

Declan Rice – 85

John Stones – 85

Kieran Trippier – 85

Reece James – 84

Nick Pope – 84

James Maddison – 84

Aaron Ramsdale – 84

Chris Smalling – 84

Fikayo Tomori – 84

Kyle Walker – 84

Luke Shaw – 83

Raheem Sterling – 83

Jordan Pickford – 82

Jadon Sancho – 82

Callum Wilson – 82

Ben Chilwell – 81

Lewis Dunk – 81

Mason Mount – 81

What is the EA Sports FC 24 release date?

The game releases on September 29, 2023. Gamers can get early access on September 22 by pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition.

Also Read:

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Sri Lanka clash?