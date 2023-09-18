Monalisa SEXY Video: Bhojpuri Actress Shows Off Her BOLD Dance Moves In Viral Song ‘Karta Hai Katal’; WATCH

Bhojpuri actress and dancing queen Monalis one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Monalhas over 5.4 million Instagram followers and trends every other day with her daring images and steamy videos.

Monalisa's sizzling dance on 'Karta Hai Katal' has just gone viral on social media, and fans are going insane after viewing her scorching performance.

Monalhas also worked in many film industries like Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Bhojpuri.



The Bhojpuri dance song 'Karta Hai Katal' is from the film Gharwali Baharwali and features the sexy and scorching diva Monalisa.

The song has received over 3,4 million views and is still rapidly expanding. The song is sung by

Mamta Rauat and Chhote Baba.