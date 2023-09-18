Priyanka Chopra Thanks Nick Jonas On His Birthday; Her Mom Madhu Chopra Wishes Son-In-Law As Well

Also Read:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are each other's greatest supporters. They openly declare their love for one another time and time again, whether in public or on social media.

Back in 2021, when one of his albums didn't do well and he was devastated, Nick talked openly about how Priyanka Chopra stood by him. "After the release of the Spaceman album, my wife offered me amazing support and affection. I am quite happy with the CD I created. However, it didn't quite perform the way Nick had hoped it would, as he explained on his YouTube page.

Madhu Chopra posted a photo of herself posing with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram account on Sunday. While sporting a dazzling red co-ord, Priyanka was clad in a floral dark blue sundress. Nick Jonas, who was celebrating his birthday, wore a blue coordinated shirt and shorts as well. Madhu Chopra noted in the caption,

“Wishing my gorgeson-in-law Nick a very happy birthday with a red heart and party popper emoji”.

In December 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wed in a stunning ceremony that combined Western and Indian traditions. Fans all across the world are still enchanted by their love tale. In January 2022, the couple added a daughter to their family by having Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy.

In her most recent acting role, Priyanka Chopra appeared alongside Sam Heughan and Céline Dion in the romantic film Love Again. Ilya Naishuller's highly anticipated action-thriller movie Heads of State is her upcoming endeavour. She will appear in the film alongside Jack Quaid and Idris Elba. In addition, viewers may anticipate seeing her in Jee Le Zaraa, a movie directed by Farhan Akhtar and starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

