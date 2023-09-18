Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares Common Stock Dividend Of $0.47 For The Third Quarter Of 2023

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform, which has over 50 employees and has deployed $2.0 billion across more than 55 loans.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.