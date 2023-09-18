Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

The Company granted stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals common stock to two new employees. The stock options were granted on September 15, 2023. The grants were approved by the Compensation Committee and made as an inducement material to each employee entering into employment with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option awards have an exercise price of $10.48 per share, the closing price of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' common stock on September 15, 2023. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee's date of grant and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. Vesting of the options is subject to the employee's continued service with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals through the applicable vesting dates.

