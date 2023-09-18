Kanchipuram Idli To Oats Idli: 7 Varieties Of Idlis In South India

Explore seven delicivarieties of idlis, from traditional soft and fluffy ones to innovative options like Rava Idli and Oats Idli.



Traditional idlis are soft, fluffy, and mildly tangy steamed rice and urad dal cakes.

They are typically served with coconut chutney and sambar.

Rava idli is a quick & easy variation made with rava & yogurt. These idlis have a slightly grainy texture and are often flavored with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and cashews.

Poha idlis are a light and fluffy option made with flattened rice (poha) and a mixture of rice and urad dal.

Poha idlis pair well with coconut chutney or tangy tomato chutney.

These idlis are flavored with black pepper, cumin seeds & ginger, giving them a unique & spicy kick.

They are traditionally steamed in banana leaves, giving a distinct aroma.



Oats idli is a healthy and nutritivariation. It combines rolled oats with rice and urad dal to create idlis that are both hearty and wholesome.

They are filled with varidelicifillings like spiced potato, carrot, or coconut. The stuffing is placed in the center of the idli batter before steaming.

Miniature idlis, also known as baby idlis, are tiny, bite-sized idlis that are perfect for children. They are typically served with sambar and coconut chutney.