Bengaluru: BMTC To Release New App To Facilitate Online Ticketing And Real-Time Tracking Of Buses

(MENAFN- AsiNews) The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is preparing to launch a special mobile app along with the introduction of 25 new routes. This app is designed to provide passengers with easy access to BMTC services through their smartphones. Users of the app will receive information about schedules, allowing them to track the exact location of buses on different routes.
A special app is being created to celebrate BMTC's Silver Jubilee, allowing passengers to access BMTC information on their smartphones. This app will provide real-time schedules, locations on variroutes, and details about nearby stands and stops. Additionally, it will offer information about all the systems at each station and TTMC.
Former cricketer Anil Kumble rides in BMTC amidst taxi protests in Bengaluru
Furthermore, the app will assist passengers in finding the nearest stops and stands based on their current location, enhancing convenience. BMTC officials are considering adding a ticket purchase feature to the app, similar to the model used by airline ticket booking apps. This feature would enable users to make online payments for their fares and specify their boarding and alighting points, simplifying the ticketing process.
The introduction of e-ticketing through the mobile app is expected to save passengers time and eliminate the need for onboard ticket transactions. Additionally, this innovation is anticipated to reduce the administrative workload for BMTC staff. Consequently, BMTC officials are actively exploring the implementation of this new system within the app.
MENAFN18092023007385015968ID1107089059
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.