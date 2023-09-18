Davis Cup 2023: Rohan Bopanna Concludes His Journey On A High; Clinches Victory With Yuki Bhambri In Final

In a poignant moment, Bopanna laid his India jersey on the court, symbolising the culmination of his illustriDavis Cup career that saw him participate in 33 ties, claiming a total of 23 victories, including 13 in doubles. The emotional occasion was witnessed by Bopanna's family and friends, who flew to Lucknow in significant numbers to witness his final Davis Cup appearance.

The stands were filled with about 50 of Bopanna's family and friends, all adorned in T-shirts featuring an image of Bopanna waving the tricolor.

During the match, Younes struggled to hold his serve and couldn't withstand the relentless pressure from the Indian duo. The only break point the Indians faced came during Bhambri's service game, which they successfully defended.

The Indian duo secured an early advantage by breaking Younes in the opening stages of the match. Bhambri's well-executed backhand return forced Younes tothe volley, granting the Indians a break point opportunity. Benchetrit attempted an angled volley winner in response to Bhambri's return but sent the ball out of bounds, solidifying the Indians' 3-1 lead. Bopanna followed with a flawless service game to extend the lead to 4-1.

Also Read:



Younes faced mounting pressure on his serve once more in the eighth game. Bopanna delivered a winner at 15-15, and the Moroccan player committed a double fault, granting the Indians two break points. Yuki capitalized on the set point with a volley winner, sealing a swift conclusion to the first set in just 34 minutes.

In the second set, Bopanna's formidable serve continued to dominate. He commenced the proceedings with a comfortable hold, while Bhambri encountered a challenging moment on his serve during the third game. However, they successfully defended the break point.

Younes held a 40-0 advantage on his serve in the fourth game but faltered, committing a double fault and numerunforced errors, tsurrendering his serve for the third time in the match.

Bhambri stepped up to serve out the match, sealing a triumphant conclusion to an extraordinary day for Indian tennis.

Also Read:

Simona Halep receives four-year tennis ban for doping violations